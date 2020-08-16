Salman Nizami cries foul after 'Shaheen Bagh' activist joins BJP

Protests had broken out in the wake of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act announced towards the end of 2019. In Delhi, the Shaheen Bagh protesters had become something of an inspiration to those protesting the new Act in various parts of the country.
The women-led sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh began in mid-December 2019 with a mere handful of people. Soon, it had swelled to thousands and was a continuous protest that spanned nearly a kilometer of the road. The Delhi polls, inclement weather or even the COVID-19 virus could not budge them. It is only when the threat of the virus grew to greater proportions and the Delhi government imposed a lockdown that the protest was halted.
On Sunday, the Shaheen Bagh protests were back in news headlines after one of the activists joined the BJP. Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali was photographed by news agency ANI joining the BJP in the presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.
"I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns," he was quoted as saying.
The news has surprised many on social media who recalled the vehement protests against the CAA, NRC and NPR and by association the government that had approved the Act. Congress leader Salman Nizami however went a step further, concluding that there must have been someone planted by the BJP amid the protesters.
"I knew there was someone in Shaheen Bagh planted by BJP to defame our 'Dadis'. These dalal's have been exposed finally. Shame on you BJP!" he tweeted.
