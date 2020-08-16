Salman Nizami cries foul after 'Shaheen Bagh' activist joins BJP

Protests had broken out in the wake of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act announced towards the end of 2019. In Delhi, the Shaheen Bagh protesters had become something of an inspiration to those protesting the new Act in various parts of the country.

The women-led sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh began in mid-December 2019 with a mere handful of people. Soon, it had swelled to thousands and was a continuous protest that spanned nearly a kilometer of the road. The Delhi polls, inclement weather or even the COVID-19 virus could not budge them. It is only when the threat of the virus grew to greater proportions and the Delhi government imposed a lockdown that the protest was halted.