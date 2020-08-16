Keeping it classy: On his birthday, Kapil Mishra compares Arvind Kejriwal to a germ

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 52 on Sunday. Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to the Delhi CM. But, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had a different kind of greeting for Kejriwal: He likened the Delhi Chief Minister to a germ.
While lashing out at Kejriwal, Mishra shared a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, where the PM chanted Vande Mataram and Arvind Kejriwal kept his hands lowered, seemingly not participating in the enthusiastic chant.
Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra wrote: "Even Dettol can't treat that 0.1%."
On Saturday, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga also had slammed Kejriwal for not raising his hands even as those around him flung both hands into the air.
"Respecting Vande Mataram will make your vote bank angry? Your hands rose fast for the Batla terrorists...you were quick to ask for evidence from the Army. Then what ailment has struck today that you refused to raise your hands to Vande Mataram?" Tajinder Bagga tweeted.
Meanwhile, wishing the Delhi Chief Minister, on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life." Kejriwal in turn thanked the Prime Minister for his warm wishes.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. While his first term was from December 2013 to February 2014, his second term began in February 2015.
