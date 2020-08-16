Keeping it classy: On his birthday, Kapil Mishra compares Arvind Kejriwal to a germ

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal turned 52 on Sunday. Many leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to the Delhi CM. But, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had a different kind of greeting for Kejriwal: He likened the Delhi Chief Minister to a germ.

While lashing out at Kejriwal, Mishra shared a video from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, where the PM chanted Vande Mataram and Arvind Kejriwal kept his hands lowered, seemingly not participating in the enthusiastic chant.

Taking to Twitter, Kapil Mishra wrote: "Even Dettol can't treat that 0.1%."