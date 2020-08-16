Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, others wish Delhi Chief Minister on his 52nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and others wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life."
Kejriwal also took to the micro-blogging site to thank the Prime Minister for his wishes. "Thank you sir for your warm wishes," the Delhi CM's tweet read.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wished Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birthday. "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @ArvindKejriwal. Wish you good health and happiness," she tweeted.
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwa extended wishes to Delhi Chief Minister and said that he redefined politics and given direction to millions of youth in India. "Happy Birthday @ArvindKejriwal ji. You have redefined politics and given direction to millions of youth in India. Your pro people governance has proved that clean politics is possible. You are someone who never fails to inspire. May you have a long, beautiful and happy life!" she tweeted.
Here's what others had to say:
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. While his first term was from December 2013 to February 2014, his second term began in February 2015.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is "fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city.
Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the city is "quite under control" as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.
