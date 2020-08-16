Happy Birthday Arvind Kejriwal: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, others wish Delhi Chief Minister on his 52nd birthday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor is currently serving as the Chief Minister for the third term in a row. While his first term was from December 2013 to February 2014, his second term began in February 2015.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is "fully convinced" about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in the city is "quite under control" as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.