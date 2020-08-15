Twitter outraged with Arvind Kejriwal for 'not raising his hand' to Modi's Vande Mataram chant

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This was his seventh consecutive Independence Day addressed, and touched upon many of the current issues - from the NEP to COVID-19 and border conflicts with Pakistan and China.

Modi's 86 minute long speech was concluded with rousing chants of Vande Mataram. As is the custom, while people chanted alongside, raising their hands in tandem. However, the livestreamed video of Modi's speech appears to show Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his hands lowered, seemingly not participating in the enthusiastic chant.

While we cannot say whether Kejriwal joined the chant -- he is wearing a mask -- the Delhi Chief Minister can be seen not raising his hands even as those around him fling both hands into the air.