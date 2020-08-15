Twitter outraged with Arvind Kejriwal for 'not raising his hand' to Modi's Vande Mataram chant

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This was his seventh consecutive Independence Day addressed, and touched upon many of the current issues - from the NEP to COVID-19 and border conflicts with Pakistan and China.
Modi's 86 minute long speech was concluded with rousing chants of Vande Mataram. As is the custom, while people chanted alongside, raising their hands in tandem. However, the livestreamed video of Modi's speech appears to show Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his hands lowered, seemingly not participating in the enthusiastic chant.
While we cannot say whether Kejriwal joined the chant -- he is wearing a mask -- the Delhi Chief Minister can be seen not raising his hands even as those around him fling both hands into the air.
Needless to say, Twitter is not happy with Kejriwal.
"Respecting Vande Mataram will make your vote bank angry? Your hands rose fast for the Batla terrorists...you were quick to ask for evidence from the Army. Then what ailment has struck today that you refused to raise your hands to Vande Mataram?" wondered Tajinder Bagga.
However, as per usual, the social media platform was not unified in its agreement, and while many considered this as something that goes against patriotism and nationalism, others on the social media platform lavished praise on him. One user even compared the situation to Nazi Germany, where a 1936 photograph shows one many refusing refusing to perform the Nazi salute even as he stands with other saluting workers. Some users also noted that his could not be the only indicator for patriotism.
Take a look at some of the posts:
