Saket Gokhale arrest: TMC delegation meets Chief Election Commissioner

Saket Gokhale | Twitter

New Delhi: A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation met the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday and lodged their protest against party national spokesperson Saket Gokhale’s arrest by the Gujarat Police.

The TMC team comprised Lok Sabha members Sougata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee and Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien.



Dubbing Mr Gokhale’s arrest ‘harassment’, Mr Roy said, “The delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and told him about how and why national spokesperson Saket Gokhale was harassed and tortured. We informed him that Mr Gokhale was once arrested in Ahmedabad, and another case was lodged against him in Morbi while the Model Code of Conduct was in force.”



Mr Roy said, “Section 125 is not attracted by what he tweeted. It is a case of harassment.”



“No action was taken by the EC against Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mr Paresh Rawal, who spoke against Bengalis. The TMC strongly protests against this harassment. The EC Commissioner has promised he will seek a report and take necessary action,” the delegation said.



Mr Gokhale was arrested from Rajasthan's Jaipur Airport over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi, after the bridge tragedy, which claimed over 135 lives.



Read Also How come person who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji shares platform with PM: Uddhav Thackeray