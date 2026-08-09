Sadhus & Seers Announce Kar Seva At Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi On December 6 | PTI

Mathura: A group of sadhus and seers on Sunday announced that a kar seva would be held at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on December 6, putting the district administration on alert.

The announcement was made at the Chitragupt Peeth in Julhendi in the Radhakund area after a havan and puja attended by a large number of sadhus. Police personnel were deployed outside the peeth as the meeting was underway.

Chitragupt Peethadhishwar Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj said the group had earlier announced kar seva for August 9, but the programme was postponed because of the Kanwar Yatra during the month of Shravan.

"We have now announced December 6 for kar seva at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi," Sachchidanand said after the meeting.

The choice of December 6 is significant as it is the anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in 1992 by kar sevaks.

A large number of sadhus attended Sunday's programme and expressed their support for the proposed campaign for the construction of a grand Krishna temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The announcement comes days after the first consignment of pink sandstone ordered for the proposed temple reached Mathura late on Friday. The stones have been brought from Bansi Paharpur in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the same source of sandstone used in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sachchidanand said an order had been placed for around 5,000 metric tonnes of pink sandstone for the proposed Krishna temple. He said the second consignment of stones had currently been put on hold.

The Chitragupt Peeth had earlier announced that sadhus from all 13 akharas would be invited for the programme to formally announce the kar seva.

The police and district administration have been monitoring the activities closely following the announcement. Notices have been issued to several prominent religious figures, including Sadhvi Ritambhara, storyteller Devkinandan Thakur, Mahant Phooldol Bihari Das Maharaj, Shri Charandas Maharaj, Saurabh Gaur, Sitaram Das Maharaj, Sant Abhishek Brahmachari, Mohini Bihari Sharan Maharaj and Mahamandaleshwar Krishnanand Maharaj.

The notices caution the recipients against activities around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site that could disturb communal harmony and public order.

Police have alleged that videos and posters related to kar seva were being circulated on social media in a manner that could provoke people under the cover of religious sentiments. The notices ask the religious leaders to refrain from activities at or around the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site that could affect communal peace.

The police have also warned that legal action would be initiated if any activity was found to threaten public order.

With the December 6 announcement, security agencies are expected to keep a close watch on Mathura and particularly the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in the coming months.