Ram Temple Donation 'Theft', Inflation, Unemployment To Be Raised In UP Assembly Monsoon Session: LoP |

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey on Sunday said the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, along with inflation, unemployment and other key issues, would be raised during the Monsoon Session beginning on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting, Pandey said, "All the issues, be it related to education, inflation, unemployment, and the issue of donations made at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will be discussed." He said issues concerning farmers and agriculture would also be taken up.

The alleged closure of schools would also figure in the discussions, Pandey said. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had earlier alleged that the state government weakened the education system by closing thousands of primary schools under the guise of mergers.

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Congress Questions Duration of Session

Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Mishra questioned the duration of the session and accused the government of avoiding accountability.

"Why is the government afraid to run the House and give answers in the House? This will be our final monsoon session. The government convenes the House only when it is compelled constitutionally, and even then, it keeps the duration very brief," Mishra told PTI.

She said issues including fertiliser availability for farmers, youth unemployment, corruption, crimes against women, schools, electricity supply and inflation needed to be discussed.

"...there is the issue of the alleged embezzlement of donations theft (at Ram temple). We seek a response from the government on this matter. Since the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT, the resulting report should be made public, as this is a matter concerning the faith of crores of devotees of Lord Ram," Mishra said.

Opposition Seeks More Time for Discussion

Referring to the lathicharge on protesters during the Cockroach Janta Party-led stir in Delhi, Mishra said, "Young people from Uttar Pradesh constituted the largest group, who were lathi-charged in Delhi. We wish to hold the government accountable for that as well."

Mishra said the Opposition would have limited time to raise these matters as the session was scheduled to conclude on Aug 6.

"The question is, can all these issues be covered within three days? This was our concern, and that is why we requested the government today to extend the duration of the session of the House," Mishra said.

Supplementary Budget, Bills on Agenda

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on July 21 approved the convening of the third session of the state legislature for 2026 from Aug 3. The supplementary budget for the 2026-27 financial year and other legislative business will be taken up during the session.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna had said the government would present supplementary demands for grants for the current financial year.

Bills replacing ordinances promulgated after the previous session would also be introduced and taken up for passage, along with other essential legislative and government business, Khanna said.

The previous session of the state legislature was convened on April 30. Both Houses were adjourned sine die the same day, and the session was formally prorogued on May 7.