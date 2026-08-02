Anti-India Content, Work Visa Curbs: Indian Diaspora In China Raises Concerns At Embassy Open House | AI

Members of the Indian diaspora in China have raised concerns over abusive anti-India content on Chinese social media platforms, a decline in work visas for Indian professionals and employment restrictions for spouses at the Indian Embassy’s first Open House in recent years.

The embassy held the outreach initiative on Friday, bringing together a large number of Indian professionals working across sectors in Beijing to discuss issues affecting the community.

Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami, along with Counsellor (Consular, Education and Community Affairs) Nitinjeet Singh and Counsellor (Visa) Ramesh Singh, interacted with members of the diaspora.

Diaspora Raises Social Media, Visa Concerns

Among the key issues flagged were an increase in abusive content targeting Indians, including their food habits and culture, on Chinese social media platforms, a decline in job visas issued by China to Indian professionals and restrictions on employment for spouses. The community also raised difficulties related to consular services.

Doraiswami, who assumed charge in May and has increased engagement with Chinese officials as part of efforts to improve bilateral ties, said the embassy would further simplify documentation requirements for Chinese nationals applying for Indian visas from next week to encourage greater travel to India.

Addressing concerns over negative and abusive content on Chinese social media, Doraiswami said the Chinese government was also concerned about its increase and was taking steps to address the issue.

The embassy, meanwhile, is countering misinformation by sharing fact-based information through its social media handles, he said.

Read Also Donald Trump Says US Will Halt Iran Strikes As Parameters Reached For Deal To End War

Embassy Plans More Cultural Events

Doraiswami said the embassy planned to organise more cultural events to showcase India’s diverse culture and cuisine, building on the strong response to annual programmes such as the Vasant Mela.

The initiative is aimed at expanding cultural engagement and highlighting different aspects of India to audiences in China.



Legal Assistance, Regular Open Houses Planned

The embassy is also working to establish a mechanism involving legal professionals to assist Indians facing work-related issues, Doraiswami said.

As part of efforts to improve consular services for the Indian community, the embassy plans to hold Open House interactions periodically to hear and address their concerns, he added.