Donald Trump Says US Will Halt Iran Strikes As Parameters Reached For Deal To End War | X / PTI

US President Donald Trump has said he will order American forces to halt fresh strikes against Iran, claiming that Middle East allies have agreed on the parameters of a deal aimed at ending the five-month-old war.

Trump Announces Halt To Strikes

The emerging agreement “would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat,” Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday evening.

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL,” Trump said.

Trump has announced pauses in strikes against Iran several times since the US and Israel attacked the country on Feb 28, but fighting subsequently resumed.

Iran's defence minister said on X that the country was “neither surprised nor passive” after Trump's announcement, adding that Iran remained alert to concrete threats from the US.

Proposal Seeks Return To Negotiations

A regional official involved in mediation efforts said the proposal announced by Trump over the weekend calls for the US and Iran to return to negotiations and continue working through issues that have previously prevented progress towards an agreement.

The proposal includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and stopping attacks across the region, including those by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq against Arab Gulf countries and Jordan.

In return, the US would end its naval blockade of Iran and allow Tehran to export oil under the tentative ceasefire agreement, the official said.

No agreement has been reached yet and mediation efforts remain underway, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Trump said Israel was joining his commitment to end the war by implementing the ceasefire agreement. Israel did not publicly comment on the announcement.

Saudi Arabia Raises Retaliation Concerns

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump by phone on Saturday and raised concerns about the possibility of the US escalating the conflict with Iran, according to the Saudi press agency.

A person briefed on the conversation, but not authorised to comment publicly, said Saudi Arabia was concerned that Tehran could retaliate by targeting energy infrastructure in the kingdom and other Gulf countries.

The conversation took place before Trump's social media announcement. The Crown Prince sought clarity on possible new action Trump was considering against Iran, the person said.

A White House official, who requested anonymity because the official was not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed that the two leaders spoke on Saturday but provided no details.

Iran has repeatedly attacked vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without its authorisation during its conflict with the US.

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight In Gaza

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Israeli strikes across Gaza on Sunday killed at least eight Palestinians, including two children, and wounded more than a dozen others, local health officials said. Palestinians reported an increase in the scale of Israeli strikes across the enclave in recent days.

A strike on a residential apartment in southern Gaza killed three members of a family, including their four-year-old child, according to Nasser hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Another strike on a residential apartment in Gaza City killed three members of a family, including their child, and wounded others, according to health officials at Shifa hospital. The hospital said the mother was six months pregnant.

In central Gaza, an Israeli strike killed a man and his wife and wounded four others, according to the main hospital serving the area.

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The Israeli military said the overnight strikes targeted Hamas military operatives but did not elaborate.

At least 1,222 Palestinians, including at least 260 children, have been killed since the October ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Five Israeli soldiers have been killed during the same period. Hamas and Israel continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire.

US Issues Travel Alerts Across Region

The US State Department issued fresh security alerts on Saturday, urging American citizens in the region to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The alerts covered Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.