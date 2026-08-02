Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Hold First Press Conference Since Ouster On August 5 | File/PTI

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to hold her first press conference on August 5, more than a year after she was ousted from power following a student-led uprising. Hasina is currently living in exile, and the upcoming interaction will be her first press conference since leaving office.

During the press conference, Hasina is expected to address the political situation in Bangladesh, call for the restoration of democracy and outline her plans for the future. She has also reiterated her intention to return to Dhaka.

Despite facing legal challenges in Bangladesh, Hasina has repeatedly said she plans to return to the country. In interviews with Reuters in late June and again in July, she said she was aiming to return around December 2026.

Hasina said her return would be voluntary and tied to restoring political space for the Awami League and allowing her to participate in Bangladesh’s political future.

Reuters reported that she had earlier vowed to return “this year”, while subsequent reports indicated that she was targeting December and planned to return alongside senior Awami League leaders to contest the legal ban imposed on the party.

Hasina has said she is prepared to face arrest or even death upon her return, while maintaining that the legal proceedings against her are politically motivated.