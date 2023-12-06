Sadhguru Highlights Soil As “Climate Superstar” At COP 28 in Dubai

Dubai: In a gripping dialogue on "Soil, the Climate Superstar!", with Ibrahim Thiaw (UNCCD Executive Secretary) and Hon Patricia Scotland (Secretary-General of the Commonwealth), Sadhguru highlighted, “Just about every resource we use, no matter what we are making out of it, is essentially soil. So soil is not just the farmer's business, it is everybody's business, because we are soil. The only question is – will we get it now, or will we get it only from the maggots when we are buried? If we get it now, we can make a difference.”

Pressing for timely action over conversations, Sadhguru said, “It's important that we understand, this is not just about awareness, it's time for action. If we believe that COP is the fulcrum of change, we must push for action instead of engaging in more conversations and more conversations.”

“Making soil “cool” as a topic is just the beginning. We have to cool the soil – that is the real thing,” he added.

Echoing Sadhguru’s sentiments, UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw said, “Nature does not need us, but we need nature, for our lives, our livelihoods. The yardstick of measuring progress is wrong - it is about how much money is on the table, how many natural resources we have extracted. But these resources are finite. Our future and our children’s future depends on how we interact with nature, and it is each one of our responsibilities. How many clothes do we have in our closet? How much food do we waste, how many clothes are we discarding? All this is destroying nature in some way.”

Happy #WorldSoilDay! Healthy soils are the foundation of our planet's health and a key ally against climate change." – Special session at #COP28 with @SadhguruJV and @PScotlandCSG.



If you missed it, catch up on our discussion here: https://t.co/vc2wHPyPB0#UNited4Land #soilday pic.twitter.com/OB7L9Xo2cg — Ibrahim Thiaw (@ibrahimthiaw) December 5, 2023

Secretary General Commonwealth, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, who also visited Save Soil model farm in Tamil Nadu, supported by Isha Outreach, fully backed the Save Soil Movement and said, "The Commonwealth is delighted to partner with Sadhguru for soil revitalization across all 56 Commonwealth nations because he has the magic to transform soil into a superstar."

Sadhguru was also the distinguished speaker at the ‘Wake up Experience’ - an awe-inspiring show at the monumental Al Wasl Plaza. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Impact Nest united with Sadhguru for this powerful multi-media event to spotlight the urgent need for soil health preservation in the face of the climate crisis.



#SoilForClimateAction gathered momentum in online space as well with over 100k posts on X, making it top trend in India on World Soil Day.

Save Soil movement launches 'SoilForClimateAction' Campaign

Save Soil Movement, Sadhguru's initiative to address the global soil crisis, announced the launch of its new 'Soil For Climate Action' campaign at COP28 coinciding with World Soil Day on December 5.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the crucial role that healthy soil plays in mitigating climate change. Soil, when healthy, can store vast amounts of carbon, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also plays a vital role in filtering water, supporting agriculture, and maintaining biodiversity.

For the ‘Soil For Climate Action’ campaign, the Save Soil movement is partnering with Climate Clock, 4per1000, Ecosystem Restoration Communities, SHE Changes Climate, and The Climate App. The movement has its own pavilion in the UN-accredited Blue Zone at COP 28, where it is hosting a series of events and discussions on soil health as a climate solution.