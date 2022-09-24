e-Paper Get App
Sadhguru addresses special satsang in Kashi

Sadhguru also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his support to the temple team in the beautification of the corridor walls to improve the aesthetics of the space

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
On his Enlightenment Day, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, spent the day with the participants of Kashi Krama, a sacred walk organised by Isha to make people experience Kashi, on Friday. People came from all corners of the world to imbibe the spiritual discourse which was followed by a powerful guided meditation practice by Sadhguru.

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered his support to the temple team in the beautification of the corridor walls to improve the aesthetics of the space.

During his discourse, Sadhguru delved into bringing a balance between the feminine and masculine aspects in one’s life and answered some burning questions of the people gathered there. 

Continuing the momentum of the global Save Soil movement, Sadhguru will be visiting Assam where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Assam government to bring up the organic content of the soil to 3-6 per cent. Assam will become the 10th Indian State to come on board with Save Soil.

