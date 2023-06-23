SAD Majithia Lambasts Mann Mocking Sikh Symbol Shamelessly  

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia | ANI

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday tore into Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his remarks on the Sikhs’ beard, which, he alleged was a “shameless act of ridiculing beard of a Sikh and a systematic attack on the unique identity of the Khalsa panth (Sikh community)” during the recently held special assembly session.

It may be recalled that Mann had, without naming any leader, taken a dig at “some leaders who rolled up or kept flowing their unshorn beard depending upon the situation and requirement,” during the recently held House session.

Speaker Sandhwan smiled as Mann ripped apart Sikh heritage

Interacting with the newspersons here, Majithia, a former three-time legislator also took on the House Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan saying that it was shocking that Sandhwan, himself a baptised Sikh whose religious sentiments did not seem affected and kept smiling in his chair watching Mann tearing Sikh religious heritage to pieces.

“The Speaker neither intervened nor advised the CM to withdraw his remarks nor told him to tender an apology. On the contrary, Sandhwan made no secret of his own joy over this insult being heaped on the sacred symbol of his own religion at the highest platform of democracy in the state and in full global view,” Majithia alleged and added that “Shockingly, the Speaker did not expunge the CM’s shameful remarks from the Vidhan Sabha records. Instead, he allowed these remarks to become a part of recorded history.”

CM had come drunk, Majithia alleged

Stating that this was what these so-called Sikh in ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were doing at the bidding of their anti-Sikh masters, Majithia further went on to allege that it seemed that the CM had come ‘drunk’ to the House that day and he proceed to tear down the heritage of Sikh religion by openly mocking, ridiculing and humiliating a symbol which the Sikhs revered.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the three Bills passed by the Mann government – including one to ensure free Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple and another to remove governor as Chancellor had shaken the political scenario in Punjab and the governor had a day after the session, said that he would examine the constitutional legality of the session and that in case it was found that procedure was not followed then these Bills would face rejection.