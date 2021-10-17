'Sabka vinash, mehangai ka vikas': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the fuel price hike and said the only growth the country is witnessing is that of inflation.

Citing a news report about the hike in fuel prices, the Congress leader tweeted "Destruction of all. Growth of inflation (Sabka Vinash. Mehangai ka Vikas) #TaxExtortion," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

His remarks came as petrol and diesel prices continued to rise across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel prices reached an all-time high as fuel rates continued to rise by 35 paise/litre across the country for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. With the latest hike, the petrol price becomes Rs 105.84/litre while diesel will now cost Rs 94.57/litre in Delhi today. Oil companies started raising auto fuel prices last week.

Meanwhile, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased as compared to the pre-COVID times, and the government is working towards price stability.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre over Bhutan and China signing a pact on border talks, saying the government's foreign policy is about how to lose friends and influence nobody.

"GOI's foreign policy: How to lose friends and influence nobody," Gandhi tweeted and tagged a media report over the agreement signed between Bhutan and China.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:55 AM IST