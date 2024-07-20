'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Is Soul Of Saffron Party': BJP Minority Morcha Chief Jamal Siddiqui Criticizes Suvendu Adhikari’s Remarks

Jamal Siddiqui, the national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, has criticised the West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's remarks against the party's minority wing in strong terms.

Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui said, "Suvendu Adhikari is new to the BJP, having joined only a few years ago, and may still be influenced by his past political experiences in the TMC, where the focus was solely on gaining power. As Adhikari understands the BJP better, he will realise that the party works differently. Suvendu Adhikari also clarified that his statement was misrepresented."

"Suvendu Adhikari's statement was made in a moment of emotional distress and disappointment, but the BJP doesn't operate on such emotional impulses and instead focuses on taking everyone along, regardless of their political affiliations. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the soul of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Just as a body is useless without a soul, similarly, the BJP is nothing without 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Suvendu Adhikari's statement, "Jo humare saath, hum unke saath, National president of the BJP Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui says, "Suvendu Adhikari is new to the BJP, joined only a few years ago, and may still be influenced by his past political experiences… pic.twitter.com/5dkyuSZAAL — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

"The BJP was not formed for the sake of gaining power but to fulfill the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and his ideology of 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person in the queue). The goal of the BJP is to bring a smile to the face of the most oppressed, suffering, deprived, and troubled person in society. This is the purpose of the BJP, and it is moving forward with this objective," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari's controversial statement:

Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, during the party’s state executive committee meeting in the West Bengal Assembly, stated that it was time to stop the slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He called for the dismantling of the party's minority wing. Adhikari coined a new slogan, 'Jo Hamare Saath, Hum Unke Saath' (Those who are with us, we are with them), for the party to move forward.

After facing criticism for his remarks, Suvendu Adhikari later clarified his statement saying that he meant to say that the party in Bengal should align with those who support them politically.