'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Band Karo': WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari Wants BJP To Scrap Minority Wing

x

West Bengal BJP MLA and leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has embroiled himself in controversy after he openly vented his anger against the Muslim community. He stated that there was no need for the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” slogan—given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi—and that the saffron party should disband its minority wing on Wednesday.

A clip of Suvendu Adhikari's speech has taken the internet by storm, in which he can be seen saying, "We will save Hindus and we will save the Constitution. I have spoken about nationalist Muslims and you all said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. But I will say it no more. Rather, we will now say 'We are with those who are with us. Let’s put an end to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, his statement came during the party's working committee meeting after the Lok Sabha polls in Kolkata.

“There is no need for a minority morcha (for the BJP),” he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's performance in West Bengal was not what many party leaders and exit polls had predicted.

The BJP had won 18 seats in 2019, and this time it was expected to surpass the TMC in terms of seat tally in the state. Contrary to widespread belief, the BJP won in just 12 constituencies.

Party cannot win elections by using central agencies: WB BJP Chief

Notably, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar stated that the party cannot win elections by using central agencies and putting leaders of the ruling TMC behind bars.

“At times, workers would ask for CBI action to arrest someone. They think that it will ensure a win in the constituency. But it will not happen. Workers may think that arresting a leader will ensure a win from the constituency. But that is not possible,” Indian Express quoted Majumdar as saying at a workers’ meet in Midnapore on July 13.