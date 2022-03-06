Russia-Ukraine war: 8 special flights expected to operate, to bring back more than 1500 Indians, says Ministry of Civil Aviation

As Indian government is working round the clock to bring back the stranded Indian nationals from war torn Ukraine, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday said informed that tomorrow 8 special flights are expected to operate including 5 flights from Budapest, two flights from Suceva, and one flight from Bucharest, bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

Under Operation Ganga, a total of 2135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

With this, more than 15, 900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22nd February, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Ukraine today asked all Indians who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a tweet.

The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age. In the Google form, the embassy has also asked for indicating the current location of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

A list of locations has been provided in the form and an option given to select the location from it.

The locations mentioned in the online form are Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Odessa. The list also includes Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya and Zhytomyr.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:33 PM IST