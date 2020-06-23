Russia refuses to meddle in India-China dispute, bats for New Delhi to become permanent UNSC member

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said that the country was in favour of India becoming a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. India incidentally was recently elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for a two-year term. This is the eighth time the country will sit at the UN high-table.

Calling India a "strong nominee to become a permanent member of UN Security Council" Lavrov said that Russia supported its candidacy.

"We believe it can become a full-fledged member of the Security Council," he added.