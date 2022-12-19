Rural orientation of MBBS students to begin from first year | Representative pic/ Pexels

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Commission has decided to go for rural orientation of the medical students right from the beginning in the first session of the 4-year MBBS course instead of posting them in villages after completing the course.



The first year students will have family adoption of 67 hours, besides studying the health conditions of one family at the rural health centres. The idea is to increase doctors' contact with the rural population right from the beginning, through early medical exposure for 60 hours which begins with the new syllabus from November 15.



The first-year students will have to adopt one family in the first year. They will have to undertake study of three subjects -- biochemistry, human anatomy and physiology. In the second session from December 16 to January 15, one new course on pandemic module is to be included, requiring 28 hours of study. There will be also 660 hours of the clinical course.



In the third phase, there will be 60 hours of clinical postings. Major changes have been effected in the first session that include infections and community treatment by adopting the families.

