Article 355 should be imposed in West Bengal: LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Nadia rape case, says 'he will meet parents of deceased tomorrow'

Amid the ongoing row over Nadia rape case that happened last week, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Rule 355 should be imposed in the state.

Speaking on the rape case, the BJP leader said that he met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought probe on alleged gangrape death of the 14-year-old.

Mr Adhikari will also be meeting parents of victims tomorrow.

"Rule 355 should be imposed in West Bengal. The situation is very bad here. I met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar & sought probe on alleged gangrape death of 14-year-old girl in Nadia. Will meet the family of the deceased tomorrow," Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Indian Constitution, Article 355 refers to the provision in the Constitution that states that “It shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance and to ensure that the government of every State is carried on in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution”

His remarks came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave a love-angle twist to the incident.

Speaking at the inauguration of the revamped Milan Mela, a permanent fair ground opposite the Science City at the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, the chief minister referred to the minor's rape in connection with which Brajagopal Goyal, son of a local panchayet member, Samar Goyal, was arrested by the police on Sunday.

"What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed," the chief minister said.

On Saturday, the parents of the victim filed a complaint at the Hanskhali police station against the accused. The victim's parents alleged that the accused invited the victim to his residence on April 4 to celebrate his birthday. There, as per allegations, the girl was fooled into consuming alcohol and then raped. Later, the victim was dropped at her residence by a woman alleged to be a close associate of the accused.

On the night of April 4, the girl started having severe pain in the lower abdomen and died late at night. The victim's family took the assistance of the Child Line and was able to file the FIR at the Hanskhali police station on Saturday. On Sunday, the accused was arrested.

(with agency inputs)

