RSS to increase penetration in UP villages to mark centenary year

Lucknow: Before its centenary year in 2025, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has decided to reach to all the villages of Uttar Pradesh with expanding the network of its Shakhas. RSS volunteers have been asked to increase their stay in the villages and launch programmes of social harmony to make a connect with the Dalit and backward classes.

Sar Karyawah (Deputy Chief) of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale will be on a week-long visit to Lucknow from Tuesday during which he would draw a strategy with the volunteers to increase penetration in villages.

According to sangh leaders, 2025 would be the centenary year of the organisation and the aim is to begin Shakhas in UP villages’ at large level before this. At present the RSS Shakhas (morning and evening assembly) are being held in the urban areas only. Though the Sangh has its well-wishers as well as volunteers in villages but there is hardly any activity in the rural areas.

Sangh would organise health camps in the villages. Moreover Hosabale has asked volunteers to engage in works such construction of temples, hospitals and their repairings.

The Sangh leaders informed that to begin with the unit of organisation would be formed at Nyay Panchayat level which would be further expanded to villages. The aim of RSS to is to expand the organisation in 30,000 Dalit localities of villages and apprise them the welfare schemes of Union and state government. The Sangh workers have been asked to ensure that Dalit and backward community in the rural areas of UP get benefits of welfare schemes.

The Sangh would also target rural youths to strengthen its base in the villages. The senior Sangh volunteers would be entrusted with the job of coordinating rural activities.