RSS supporting Kejriwal? Posters of support come up in Delhi before elections

Elections in Delhi are fast approaching and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking his second term in office. A triangular contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is likely to be seen in the national capital. However, right before the elections, posters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporting AAP has come up in Delhi.

The poster reads, "Desh mange Narendra Modi, Delhi mange Kejriwal (The country wants Narendra Modi, Delhi wants Kejriwal)." The poster is put up by Deepak Madan who claims to be an RSS and BJP worker.