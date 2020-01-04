RSS supporting Kejriwal? Posters of support come up in Delhi before elections

Elections in Delhi are fast approaching and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking his second term in office. A triangular contest between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress is likely to be seen in the national capital. However, right before the elections, posters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supporting AAP has come up in Delhi.
The poster reads, "Desh mange Narendra Modi, Delhi mange Kejriwal (The country wants Narendra Modi, Delhi wants Kejriwal)." The poster is put up by Deepak Madan who claims to be an RSS and BJP worker.
Questions are being raised as to why the right-wing organisation who is traditionally seen supporting the BJP, is now backing AAP. A Twitter user said, "For those of you that didn't think that AAP was BJPLite, here goes."
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Amidst the Modi juggernaut, Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 out off the 70 assembly seats in Delhi in 2015.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)