Kejriwal meets family of deceased fireman, assures job for kin

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of firefighter Amit Balyan who died during a rescue operation following a building collapse in Peeragarhi in northwest Delhi.
The chief minister said his government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman.
On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to Balyan's family.
"Amit Balyan sacrificed his life saving lives...We see the courage of our firefighters to save the lives of people when there is a fire incident in the city," Kejriwal told reporters.
A fire-fighting operation in Peeragarhi turned deadly on Thursday after a portion of the building that housed a manufacturing unit of inverter batteries collapsed, killing 28-year-old Balyan and injuring his 14 colleagues.
