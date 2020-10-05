RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls upon its cadre to enhance social harmony and work towards upliftment of villages

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has called upon its cadre to enhance social harmony and work towards the upliftment of villages. The call was given by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat to post holders of Jaipur prant on Sunday. Dr Bhagwat urged them to improve communication within the family and to hold weekly meetings with all family to strengthen the family structure.

This, he said, would be a part of the parivar prabodhan gatividhi and aims to instil the ethics of social harmony along with family values. He also called upon them to work in the field of social harmony, service towards the cow, village upliftment and environment conservation.

Dr Bhagwat observed that there is enthusiasm to join Sangh has grown among all the sections of the society. He said that these people can be easily associated with the gatividhi work and made swayamsewaks. He emphasized that gatividhi work can contribute to thwart anti-national activities. Year-long activities in the field of employment, education and family counselling would be undertaken through each gatividhi.

The RSS chief was on a two-day visit to Jaipur and held extensive interactions with Sangh functionaries and workers. The interactions were held in small groups to ensure COVID protocol. Dr Bhagwat is scheduled to leave for Kota on Monday and will attend an online conference on the Facebook page of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, on the occasion of 100th birth anniversary of Shri Dattopant Thengadi, the founder of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch on Tuesday.