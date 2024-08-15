 RSS & BJP To Organize 'Nari Shakti March' On August 16 To Condemn Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRSS & BJP To Organize 'Nari Shakti March' On August 16 To Condemn Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

RSS & BJP To Organize 'Nari Shakti March' On August 16 To Condemn Violence Against Minorities In Bangladesh

The discussion, which lasted over 6.5 hours, also focused on how to raise the issue of Bangladeshi Hindus at the international level, as their plight has not been receiving the global attention it deserves.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A crucial meeting was held between of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) top leaders on the ongoing attacks against minorities (Hindus/Sikhs/Buddhists) in Bangladesh.

During this meeting held in the national capital, discussions took place regarding the organisation of a silent protest and a "Nari Shakti March" on Friday to condemn the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

FPJ Shorts
Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni 'Kissed For Too Long', Fat-Shamed Her During In It Ends With Us Shoot: Report
Blake Lively Felt Justin Baldoni 'Kissed For Too Long', Fat-Shamed Her During In It Ends With Us Shoot: Report
'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
'From 1929 Hrs...': On This Day In 2020, MS Dhoni Announces International Retirement
Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange
Independence Day Special: Here Are Some Of The Oldest Companies Listed On The Bombay Stock Exchange
Bengali Actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly & Others Spotted At Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protest
Bengali Actors Mimi Chakraborty, Subhashree Ganguly & Others Spotted At Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Protest

About The Crucial Meeting

Senior leaders of RSS and BJP gathered to deliberate on the security and rehabilitation of violence-affected Hindus in Bangladesh during the meeting held on Wednesday. The discussion, which lasted over 6.5 hours, also focused on how to raise the issue of Bangladeshi Hindus at the international level, as their plight has not been receiving the global attention it deserves.

In addition to this, the meeting also detailed the plans for the proposed protest on Friday. Preparations to ensure the success of the protest were thoroughly discussed. There was also a discussion about reaching out to foreign countries and their parliamentarians to raise awareness about the security of minorities in Bangladesh through their respective parliaments or governments. The leaders also talked about engaging with international NGOs that work for human rights and the protection of minorities.

Read Also
'Stop Being Mamata’s Doormat': BJP Slams Kolkata Police, Asks Not To ‘Threaten’ Those Speaking...
article-image

The march to be carried out will begin at 11 AM from Mandi House, culminate at Jantar Mantar, and will witness the participation of women from various sectors.

Earlier in his Independence Day speech RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Many atrocities are taking place in the neighbouring country, the Hindu brothers living there have to bear the heat without any reason. The tradition of India has been that India that always comes forward to help others in need. We never attacked anyone, and whenever we helped the one who was in trouble, we did not see how they behaved with us. We have to continue like this, we do it for the people suffering around the world. We must ensure that those people who are facing anarchy and instability do not come to any harm."

The RSS, VHP, BJP, and various other organisations have already condemned the attacks against Hindus and minorities and have urged the interim government of Bangladesh to take necessary steps.

Meanwhile, Indian High Commisiioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call to the Adviser for Foreign Affairs of the interim Government of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What's Happening In Bangladesh, Clear Reminder Of How Precious Liberty Is For Us': CJI DY...

'What's Happening In Bangladesh, Clear Reminder Of How Precious Liberty Is For Us': CJI DY...

RSS & BJP To Organize 'Nari Shakti March' On August 16 To Condemn Violence Against Minorities In...

RSS & BJP To Organize 'Nari Shakti March' On August 16 To Condemn Violence Against Minorities In...

'Shameful. The Day Is Not Far When…': Netizens Fume After Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Sitting In 2nd...

'Shameful. The Day Is Not Far When…': Netizens Fume After Video Shows Rahul Gandhi Sitting In 2nd...

Video: Two Coaches Of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Detach Near Surat

Video: Two Coaches Of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Double Decker Express Detach Near Surat

National Flag Not Hoisted At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Wife Sunita Slams Modi Govt Of...

National Flag Not Hoisted At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence, Wife Sunita Slams Modi Govt Of...