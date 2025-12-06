Kerala Lottery Result: December 6, 2025 - Karunya KR-733 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-733 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, December 6 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-733 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-733 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, December 6, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-732 for Thursday, 29-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KZ 289669 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 289669 KO 289669

KP 289669 KR 289669

KS 289669 KT 289669

KU 289669 KV 289669

KW 289669 KX 289669 KY 289669

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KY 231568 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.: T 3796

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KX 942697 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S S VISHNU

Agency No.: P 1671

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0012 0998 1404 1700 2251 2292 2503 2700 3845 4311 4322 4965 5597 6363 6632 7852 7885 8939 9495

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0201 2127 4519 5256 5449 5707

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0886 1234 1805 2047 2404 2867 2913 4621 4875 5230 5249 6515 6755 6937 7241 7566 7636 7900 8316 8485 8508 8910 9270 9617 9704

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0037 0061 0097 0217 0335 0407 0455 0480 0748 0765 0920 1071 1143 1169 1233 1251 1346 1388 1448 1566 1737 1873 1941 1975 2007 2474 2611 2733 2789 2929 3001 3077 3169 3243 3492 3591 3649 3674 3752 4197 4324 5063 5240 5527 5530 5669 5858 6613 6622 6625 6633 6666 6769 6859 6953 7067 7493 7578 7634 7656 7848 8074 8199 8255 8426 8453 8542 8560 8572 8620 8913 9098 9101 9121 9298 9504

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0036 0040 0117 0188 0290 0363 0469 0594 1022 1119 1127 1159 1305 1340 1504 1531 1570 1803 1888 1989 2050 2347 2366 2395 2447 2517 2614 2750 2985 3029 3057 3224 3295 3307 3318 3327 3420 3497 3737 3755 4068 4668 4762 4938 4963 4996 5007 5026 5104 5280 5431 5587 5600 5618 5650 5811 5837 5847 5871 5897 5935 6060 6061 6137 6256 6676 6699 6855 7101 7244 7276 7424 7603 7748 8000 8200 8457 8479 8549 8566 8603 8666 8739 8770 8998 9091 9272 9284 9304 9446 9884 9964

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0004 0033 0136 0168 0327 0352 0387 0518 0543 0600 0626 0638 0783 0812 0894 0903 0969 1004 1051 1176 1301 1327 1351 1460 1505 1529 1553 1597 1646 1729 1818 2179 2244 2410 2417 2640 2645 2804 2806 2809 2812 2838 2991 3037 3058 3225 3271 3464 3523 3754 3868 3887 3937 4106 4213 4237 4257 4282 4289 4317 4320 4323 4414 4721 4818 4849 4869 4939 5087 5188 5204 5369 5441 5491 5511 5512 5519 5571 5701 5708 5786 5822 5826 5854 5863 5889 5962 5995 6019 6143 6193 6341 6354 6427 6445 6471 6501 6520 6650 6752 6777 6791 6811 6922 6926 6959 6965 7007 7024 7047 7484 7514 7557 7695 7716 8071 8085 8088 8108 8142 8156 8305 8349 8394 8465 8471 8668 8736 8771 8784 8986 9287 9292 9461 9462 9505 9544 9562 9620 9695 9740 9835 9843 9967

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.