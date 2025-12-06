 Kerala Lottery Result: December 6, 2025 - Karunya KR-733 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The Kerala Karunya KR-733 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, December 6 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-733 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

You can view the results for the Karunya KR-733 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Saturday, December 6, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-732 for Thursday, 29-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KZ 289669 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KN 289669  KO 289669

KP 289669  KR 289669

KS 289669  KT 289669

KU 289669  KV 289669

KW 289669  KX 289669  KY 289669

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KY 231568 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: C N MITHRAN

Agency No.:  T 3796

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KX 942697 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S S VISHNU

Agency No.: P 1671

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0012  0998  1404  1700  2251  2292  2503  2700  3845  4311  4322  4965  5597  6363  6632  7852  7885  8939  9495

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0201  2127  4519  5256  5449  5707

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0886  1234  1805  2047  2404  2867  2913  4621  4875  5230  5249  6515  6755  6937  7241  7566  7636  7900  8316  8485  8508  8910  9270  9617  9704

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0037  0061  0097  0217  0335  0407  0455  0480  0748  0765  0920  1071  1143  1169  1233  1251  1346  1388  1448  1566  1737  1873  1941  1975  2007  2474  2611  2733  2789  2929  3001  3077  3169  3243  3492  3591  3649  3674  3752  4197  4324  5063  5240  5527  5530  5669  5858  6613  6622  6625  6633  6666  6769  6859  6953  7067  7493  7578  7634  7656  7848  8074  8199  8255  8426  8453  8542  8560  8572  8620  8913  9098  9101  9121  9298  9504

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0036  0040  0117  0188  0290  0363  0469  0594  1022  1119  1127  1159  1305  1340  1504  1531  1570  1803  1888  1989  2050  2347  2366  2395  2447  2517  2614  2750  2985  3029  3057  3224  3295  3307  3318  3327  3420  3497  3737  3755  4068  4668  4762  4938  4963  4996  5007  5026  5104  5280  5431  5587  5600  5618  5650  5811  5837  5847  5871  5897  5935  6060  6061  6137  6256  6676  6699  6855  7101  7244  7276  7424  7603  7748  8000  8200  8457  8479  8549  8566  8603  8666  8739  8770  8998  9091  9272  9284  9304  9446  9884  9964

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0004  0033  0136  0168  0327  0352  0387  0518  0543  0600  0626  0638  0783  0812  0894  0903  0969  1004  1051  1176  1301  1327  1351  1460  1505  1529  1553  1597  1646  1729  1818  2179  2244  2410  2417  2640  2645  2804  2806  2809  2812  2838  2991  3037  3058  3225  3271  3464  3523  3754  3868  3887  3937  4106  4213  4237  4257  4282  4289  4317  4320  4323  4414  4721  4818  4849  4869  4939  5087  5188  5204  5369  5441  5491  5511  5512  5519  5571  5701  5708  5786  5822  5826  5854  5863  5889  5962  5995  6019  6143  6193  6341  6354  6427  6445  6471  6501  6520  6650  6752  6777  6791  6811  6922  6926  6959  6965  7007  7024  7047  7484  7514  7557  7695  7716  8071  8085  8088  8108  8142  8156  8305  8349  8394  8465  8471  8668  8736  8771  8784  8986  9287  9292  9461  9462  9505  9544  9562  9620  9695  9740  9835  9843  9967

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

