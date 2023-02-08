RS Prasad on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: ‘Baseless allegations against government’

New Delhi: BJP Lok Sabha member and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said in the Parliament that the Gandhi family was mired in corruption, and while themselves being out on bail, are levelling baseless allegations against the Central government.

Speaking during the motion of thanks on President's address in the Lok Sabha, Prasad, while referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly favouring the Adani Group, said that Gandhi's comments were "false and shameful".

Gandhi was misleading the House, Prasad said.

"Those out on bail and currently facing trial are levelling baseless allegations"

On Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government over the US-based research firm Hindenburg's report on Adani Enterprises. He had claimed that Gautam Adani's fortunes rose soon after the BJP came to power in 2014.

Prasad said, "Those out on bail and currently facing trial (in National Herald case) are levelling baseless allegations."

"Rahul Gandhi cannot digest the fact that people had twice elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister and he will again come back in 2024," Prasad said.

The BJP MP pointed out that the Adani Group has also invested in Congress-led states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and even Left-ruled Kerala.

"Congress rule marred by corruption"

Prasad also countered the allegations made by Gandhi regarding Adani's assets in foreign countries, saying that even during the UPA rule, the group had made overseas investments.

Prasad further said that the Congress rule was marred by corruption in 2G spectrum allocation, Commonwealth Games, besides coal and Adarsh Housing scams.

During the on-going Budget session of the parliament, the opposition parties have been demanding a court-monitored probe or a JPC on the fraud charges against the Adani group.

The opposition parties have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a 'mega scam' that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them and have questioned the government on steps taken by it.

Rajya Sabha Wednesday suspended both the 'Zero Hour' and the 'Question Hour' to begin debate on 'Motion of Thanks on the President's address'.

(With inputs from IANS)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)