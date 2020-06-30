'Rs 90,000 crore to feed 80 crore till November': Full text of PM Modi's speech on June 30

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the nation and announced the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till the end of November. Here is the full text of his speech:

My dear countrymen, namaskar!

We are now entering Unlock-Two in our fight against the corona pandemic. We are also entering the season of increasing cases of cough, cold, and fever. I, therefore, request all of you to take special care of yourselves

Friends, considering corona’s death rate, India is comparatively in a better position compared to many countries of the world. The timely imposition of lockdown and other decisions have saved lakhs of lives. But we have also seen that since Unlock-One, there is increasing negligence in personal and social behaviour. Earlier, we were very careful with respect to wearing masks, social distancing, and washing of hands for 20 seconds. But today, when we need to be more careful, increasing negligence is a cause of worry.

Friends, rules were followed very strictly during the Lockdown. Now governments, local bodies, citizens, need to show similar alertness. Especially, we need to focus more on containment zones. Those not following the rules will need to be stopped and cautioned. You must have seen in the news, Prime Minister of a country was fined Rs. 13,000 for not wearing a mask in a public place. In India too, the local administration should work with the same enthusiasm. This is a drive to protect the lives of 130 crore countrymen. Be it a village pradhan or the Prime Minister, no one is above the law in India

Friends, the nation’s top priority during the lockdown was to ensure that no one remains hungry. The central government, state governments, civil society, all did their best... to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry. Be it a nation or a person, timely and sensible decisions increase our power to fight any crisis. Thus, immediately after the lockdown, the government brought out the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. Under this scheme, a package worth Rs. 1.75 lakh crore was provided for the poor.

Friends, in the last three months, 20 Crore poor households have received direct benefit transfers worth Rs. 31,000 Crore. During this period, Rs. 18,000 crore has been deposited in bank accounts of over 9 Crore farmers. Simultaneously, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan was quickly launched for the employment of Shramiks in rural areas government is spending Rs. 50,000 Crore on this.