Rs 9 lakh cash stolen after thieves cut open SBI ATM in Ahmedabad

On Tuesday, unidentified men stole over Rs 9 lakh cash by breaking into a State Bank of India's ATM at a commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej.

According to Indian Express, the incident took place in evening at the SBI ATM inside Himalaya Complex at Sarkhej roundabout in Ahmedabad. A complaint was filed by the security agency entrusted with handling cash refills at the ATM, in which it has said that as many as 82 notes of Rs 100 face value, 1,842 notes of Rs 500 face value and 5 notes of Rs 2,000 are missing from the ATM.

The total amount missing from the ATM is Rs 9,39,200. Sarkhej Police station in charge BB Goyal told the Indian Express, “We do not know how many persons were involved as one of the CCTV cameras installed inside the kiosk was not working whereas the second camera was tampered with by the accused. We have lodged a case under Indian penal code sections 457, 380 and 427 for trespass, theft and mischief respectively and our investigation is on.”

The complaint was filed by Narendra Singh, who is employee of the security agency Transaction Solution International Private Limited. He has said that he had received a call around 10.30 am on Tuesday from a businessman at Himlayan Complex that the ATM’s safe door was lying open and its cash cassette missing. In the complaint Narendra has said that the safe door of the ATM had been cut open and the cash cassette was missing. But later, the cassette was found in the backroom of the ATM kiosk.