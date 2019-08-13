RRB JE CBT 1 results declared today, second CBT to be likely by last week of August

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board has come out with the results of Junior Engineer (JE) examinations. Today, RRB will also be releasing the region-wise result of the JE examinations on their official webpages. Additionally, candidates can also view their results through indianrailways.gov.in, the official website of Indian Railways.

The first Computer Based Test (CBT) was started on May 22 and was concluded on May 29, 2019. The candidate who have cleared the first round will be eligible for the second round. RRB Thiruvananthapuram has shortlisted 2,000 candidates for the next stage. The date is not announced for the second round yet, but the Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB JE answer keys last month itself.

The date for the second round is yet to be confirmed, though a notification has been released saying that the second CBT will be conducted by RRB in the last week of August or first week of September. Eligible candidate will get their admit cards 10 days prior to the exam.