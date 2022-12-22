e-Paper Get App
Robert Vadra's plea to quash Bikaner land deal case rejected by Rajasthan HC, stay on arrest for 2 weeks

It is alleged that Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra made 615% profit by selling a land in Bikaner for several crores after purchasing it for ₹ 72 lakhs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
An I-T team visited Vadra's residence to record his statement | File Photo
Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected Robert Vadra's petition to quash an alleged money laundering case related to buying of land in Bikaner against him and his mother Maureen.

The Vadra's however, have managed to get a stay order on arrest for two weeks. A case of enforcement case information report (ECIR) was registered against Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Bikaner land scam.

article-image

What is the Bikaner land scam case?

Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers in Kolayat, Bikaner.

Vadra allegedly acquired 69.55 hectares or 275 bighas of land at a cheaper rate in connivance with Rajasthan government officials and sold it at an exorbitant price to Allegenery Finlease through fraudulent transactions.

article-image

It is alleged that Vadra made 615% profit by selling the land for several crores after purchasing it for ₹ 72 lakhs.

In February 2019, the Rajasthan High Court issued summons to Vadra and his mother Maureen (a director in all the companies that Vadra owns) over the said landing dealings.

