Robert Vadra's plea to quash Bikaner land deal case rejected by Rajasthan HC, stay on arrest for 2 weeks

An I-T team visited Vadra's residence to record his statement | File Photo

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday rejected Robert Vadra's petition to quash an alleged money laundering case related to buying of land in Bikaner against him and his mother Maureen.

The Vadra's however, have managed to get a stay order on arrest for two weeks. A case of enforcement case information report (ECIR) was registered against Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Bikaner land scam.

What is the Bikaner land scam case?

Robert Vadra’s Sky Light Hospitality had acquired land meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers in Kolayat, Bikaner.

Vadra allegedly acquired 69.55 hectares or 275 bighas of land at a cheaper rate in connivance with Rajasthan government officials and sold it at an exorbitant price to Allegenery Finlease through fraudulent transactions.

It is alleged that Vadra made 615% profit by selling the land for several crores after purchasing it for ₹ 72 lakhs.

In February 2019, the Rajasthan High Court issued summons to Vadra and his mother Maureen (a director in all the companies that Vadra owns) over the said landing dealings.