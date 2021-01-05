Robert Vadra questioned for the second day in benami assets case

The Income Tax department questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, for the second day in benami properties case, officials reportedly said.
Vadra is being questioned by a team of five officials over the alleged illegal properties bought using the kickbacks received by Sanjay Bhandari in UPA era defence and petroleum deals.
IT officials did not seem to be satisfied by the answers given by Vadra. Hence, he asked by to provide some documents in today’s questioning.
Robert Vadra was earlier summoned to record his statement but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he did not appear. So, we are recording his statement at his residence in connection with cases of benami properties," a senior official of Income Tax department reportedly said.
It is understood that Vadra's firm Sunlight Hospitality is implicated in a land-scam case in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Multiple probe agencies said that the Vadra-owned Skylight Hospitality had purchased 69.55 hectares of land for Rs 72 lakh and then sold it to Allegeny Finlease for Rs 5.15 crore, earning a profit of Rs 4.43 crore. Rajasthan Police had filed a case of forgery in the allotment of land in the area.
Meanwhile Vadra is also being investigated in connection with benami properties in London. His close aide Sanjay Bhandari is a wanted accused and his extradition proceedings from London has been initiated by investigative agencies.
