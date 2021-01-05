Robert Vadra questioned for the second day in benami assets case

The Income Tax department questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, for the second day in benami properties case, officials reportedly said.

Vadra is being questioned by a team of five officials over the alleged illegal properties bought using the kickbacks received by Sanjay Bhandari in UPA era defence and petroleum deals.

IT officials did not seem to be satisfied by the answers given by Vadra. Hence, he asked by to provide some documents in today’s questioning.

Robert Vadra was earlier summoned to record his statement but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he did not appear. So, we are recording his statement at his residence in connection with cases of benami properties," a senior official of Income Tax department reportedly said.