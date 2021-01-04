I-T sleuths quiz Robert Vadra at home in benami UK property deal

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department sleuths on Monday interrogated Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka's husband, at his residence about an alleged benami property purchased in London.

He has, however, denied that he possesses any assets outside India and denied the ownership of the property cited by the IT Department and the Enforcement Directorate at No 12, Bryanston Square, London.

The IT sleuths recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), accusing him of money laundering in the purchase of the property. He had also given a statement to the Enforcement Directorate denying the charge.

Vadra, who is a businessman by profession, had earlier skipped the IT summons to appear before it, citing the Coronavirus pandemic, the sources said.

BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said this was an old case of Vadra's land deal involving the black money generated during the previous UPA regime. "The kind of corruption that took place under the Congress government is being probed now, showing that no one is above law. Robert Vadra has to answer as a citizen and not evade the questions being asked by the income tax officials," he said.

Vadra had been questioned by various agencies in 2019 in relation to a string of different cases over his alleged links in arms deals as well as in land and property transactions, both in India and abroad. The latest recording of the statement is regarding alleged tax evasion, sources said.

He is under probe for purchase of lands at throwaway prices in Haryana and then selling them to a prominent builder at huge margins during the Congress government of Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the state.