Robber Strangulates Woman Walking Alone In Delhi's Uttam Nagar Area, Runs Away With Purse & Phone; Incident Caught On CCTV

Robber Strangulates Woman Walking Alone In Delhi's Uttam Nagar Area, Runs Away With Purse & Phone | Twitter

Delhi: A shocking incident was caught on CCTV in Delhi's Uttam Nagar in which a woman was attacked by a criminal in a deserted street during the early hours of the morning. The woman was walking on the road alone when she was attacked by a criminal from behind. The man strangled her and ran away with her purse and mobile phone.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday (January 6) at around 6.30 AM in the Sainik Nagar area of Uttam Nagar. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area, and video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. The incident has raised questions over women's safety in the national capital.

VIDEO of woman attacked by robber

देखिए दिल दहला देने वाला CCTV बेखौफ बदमाश



दिल्ली के उत्तम नगर इलाक़े मे सुबह 6.30 बजे सड़क पर चलती महीला का गला दबाकर लूट की वरदात को दिया अंजाम,घटना उत्तम नगर के सैनिक नगर, की बताई जा रही है बेखौफ बदमश सड़क पर चलती महीला के पिछे से आया महिला का गला दबाकर पर्स और फोन लेकर फरार… pic.twitter.com/vMG5SPOp9J — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 7, 2024

The woman can be seen crying in pain and also trying to call for help

It can be seen in the video that the woman is walking alone in the deserted street, and the man comes from behind and grabs the woman by her neck. He strangulates her for some time. The woman can be seen crying in pain and also trying to call for help. The incident has exposed the poor state of law and order in the state and shown that criminals have no fear of the law in their hearts.

The woman could have lost her life in the attack

The woman could have lost her life in the attack. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and internet users are criticising the Delhi Police after the incident came to light.

'Such incidents are increasing day by day in Delhi'

One of the users said, "Such incidents are increasing day by day in Delhi. The terror of thieves is at its peak. Thieves come from behind like this and strangulate them and make them unconscious, after which they loot phones etc. and run away. Delhi Police is requested to take cognizance of the video and arrest this thief immediately."