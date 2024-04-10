'Roast Like Nitin Gadkari': Social Media Abuzz As Road & Highways Minister Responds To Author Mini Nair's Post On Thalassery-Mahe Bypass Inauguration

Social media users have been left in splits after Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, "trolled" author Mini Nair over her post on the recently inaugurated Thalassery-Mahe national highway bypass.

On Tuesday, Nair, who is critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted a photo on X of the Thalaserry-Mahe bypass saying, "This is not Greece or Spain. This is Kerala!!!" Netizens reacted to her post telling her to give credit to the Centre for starting the work for the project in 2018, for which land acquisition started in 1977.

After some hours, Gadkari posted the same photo of the bypass on X, stating, "Explore the scenic mesmerizing beauty of Thalassery-Mahe Bypass, Kerala. Nature's wonder awaits! Courtesy: @minicnair"

This move left several X users amused.

"This @minicnair thought she is propagating the "#Kerala Model" Nitin Gadkari trolled her without any words because it was his work," wrote X user.

"'Courtesy: Mini Nair' He turned out to be better than Modiji in trolling," one user commented.

"When trolling is as good the road itself....smooth & effective," wrote another user.

"Next level trolling by Gadkari Saheb," another user stated.

"Nithin Ghatkari ji’s Sigma moment .. It’s like crashing a mini car with a Boeing 747 in Ahimsa way," commented X user.

Thalassery-Mahe national highway bypass

The 18.6-km long bypass stretches from Muzhapilangad in Kannur district to Azhiyoor in Kozhikode district and has cost more than ₹1,516 crore to build. It includes four big bridges, one of which is 1,170 metres long, a railway flyover at Azhiyoor, and many underpasses and overpasses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bypass on March 11.

The project, for which land acquisition began in 1977, face multiple delays because of natural disasters. The completion of the long-awaited project has seen the BJP and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) vying for credit.