Road to recovery: India records lowest COVID-19 cases since March 17; 37,566 test positive on June 29

India on Tuesday recorded a huge drop in the number of Covid-19 cases at 37,566 in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am. This is the lowest single day spike since March 17 and less than 40,000 after 102 days. Not a single state reported more than 10,000 cases as Kerala recorded 8,063 cases and Maharashtra 6,727.

The Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours also dropped to 907 as against 979 on the previous day. Maharashtra continues to top in terms of the daily deaths but it too showed only 287 deaths, followed by 118 in Kerala, 98 in Tamil Nadu and 93 in Karnataka. Delhi had just two deaths in 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate in the country further dropped to 2.12% as against 2.94% on the previous day and as such it is less than 5% for the 22nd consecutive day, while the weekly positive rate stands at 2.74%.

The total persons infected by the Coronavirus went up to 3.03 crore, though 2.94 crore of them have recovered, giving the recovery rate of 96.87% even while the active cases dropped to 5.53 lakh, which is 1.82% of total cases, and the death toll went up to 3.98 lakh. The daily recoveries at 56,994 continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day.

The vaccination in the past 24 hours was again jacked up to 52.76 lakh, with the total vaccination going up to 32.90 crore while the daily tests of the Coronavirus are down at 17.68 lakh. A total of 40.81 crore people have been tested so far.