Parliament monsoon session: Opposition may demand talks on COVID-19 mismanagement, new farm laws

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to commence on July 19 and conclude on August 13, sources said on Tuesday. A recommendation about the duration of the session has been made by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the sources said.

The nearly month-long session is likely to have around 20 sittings, the sources said. The government is likely to bring in a number of bills, including passing of a few ordinances in the upcoming session.

On their front, the opposition will be demanding a discussion on the Covid-19 mismanagement and also the repealing of farm laws that has been a bone of contention between the treasury benches and the government.

With India just about overcoming the second wave of Covid-19, the existing protocols that were witnessed in Parliament till the last budget session are likely to continue, including restricted access within the premises and no entry for visitors.

All Covid related protocols will be followed within the Parliament complex during the session, the sources said. With many parliamentarians being completely vaccinated and most of the staff of the Secretariat also having taken either one or both the jabs, it is being expected that the Covid scare within Parliament will not be a worry.

At least 179 Rajya Sabha members have been fully vaccinated ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, according to data available with the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

The other modalities, including whether or not there should be mandatory Covid vaccination certificate for those coming to Parliament — including media — are still being worked out. Whether the session can be one where both the houses work simultaneously or work for four hours each is also being reviewed by both the secretariats.