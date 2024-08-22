RMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Russian Government has signed for metro project in Raipur | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The dream of a metro system in Raipur is set to become a reality with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Russian Government. The agreement was formalized during the International Transport Meet held in Moscow. The new Light Metro train will connect Raipur with Durg and Bhilai, utilizing Russian technology.

Raipur Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and the Russian Transport Minister were key signatories of the MoU. Mayor Dhebar informed the media that a team of Russian experts will soon visit Raipur to assess the feasibility of the metro project. This initiative will be a joint venture between the RMC and the Russian government.

The expert team will also provide recommendations on the implementation of electric city buses in Raipur. Additionally, they will evaluate Raipur's Sky-Walk project to determine its suitability for the Light Metro system.

The MoU, signed by the Moscow Transport Minister and the Mayor of Moscow, outlines four key points:

1. Establishment of the Light Metro service from Raipur to Bhilai-Durg.

2. Operation and management of electric buses.

3. Traffic management strategies.

4. Development of a Public Transport Manager incorporating Artificial Intelligence.

Mayor Dhebar emphasized that the state government must prioritize the project, highlighting its potential as a significant achievement for Raipur. The estimated budget for the Light Metro project is between Rs 400-500 crore.