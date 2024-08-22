 RMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project

RMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project

Raipur Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and the Russian Transport Minister were key signatories of the MoU.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
article-image
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Russian Government has signed for metro project in Raipur | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The dream of a metro system in Raipur is set to become a reality with the recent signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) and the Russian Government. The agreement was formalized during the International Transport Meet held in Moscow. The new Light Metro train will connect Raipur with Durg and Bhilai, utilizing Russian technology.

Raipur Mayor Ejaz Dhebar and the Russian Transport Minister were key signatories of the MoU. Mayor Dhebar informed the media that a team of Russian experts will soon visit Raipur to assess the feasibility of the metro project. This initiative will be a joint venture between the RMC and the Russian government.

Read Also
'Video Banao, Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi...' Monster Chachi Mercilessly Beats 13-Year-Old Girl In Madhya...
article-image

The expert team will also provide recommendations on the implementation of electric city buses in Raipur. Additionally, they will evaluate Raipur's Sky-Walk project to determine its suitability for the Light Metro system.

The MoU, signed by the Moscow Transport Minister and the Mayor of Moscow, outlines four key points:

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: L&T Secures Big Contract For Integrated Infrastructure Development In NAINA Project
Navi Mumbai: L&T Secures Big Contract For Integrated Infrastructure Development In NAINA Project
Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO)
Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation (VIDEO)
Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'
Inside Star Studded Premiere Night Of Uorfi Javed's Show 'Follow Karlo Yaar'
New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore
New Audi Q8 Facelift Arrives in India with Price Tag of Rs 1.17 Crore

1. Establishment of the Light Metro service from Raipur to Bhilai-Durg.

2. Operation and management of electric buses.

3. Traffic management strategies.

4. Development of a Public Transport Manager incorporating Artificial Intelligence.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Miscreants Beat Youths, Pee On Him, Loot His Chain For Refusing Liquor Money (WATCH)
article-image

Mayor Dhebar emphasized that the state government must prioritize the project, highlighting its potential as a significant achievement for Raipur. The estimated budget for the Light Metro project is between Rs 400-500 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project

RMC Signs MoU With Russian Govt To Run Light Metro Project

Punjab: 2016 Nabha Jailbreak Mastermind Romy Extradited From Hong Kong; VIDEO

Punjab: 2016 Nabha Jailbreak Mastermind Romy Extradited From Hong Kong; VIDEO

Former CM Baghel Threatens Apex Court Judge Panel Probe ED-CBI Actions

Former CM Baghel Threatens Apex Court Judge Panel Probe ED-CBI Actions

Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts...

Ladakh Tragedy: 7 Dead, 20 Injured As School Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Durbuk; Indian Army Conducts...

Shocking VIDEO: Huge Crane Slips & Falls On Building Nearby During Surat Metro Construction Work In...

Shocking VIDEO: Huge Crane Slips & Falls On Building Nearby During Surat Metro Construction Work In...