RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Lead Seat-Sharing Talks With INDIA Bloc Allies Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Polls 2025

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav | ANI

Patna: With an objective to sort out the contentious issue of seat sharing among all constituents of the INDIA bloc, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will hold one-on-one meetings with top leaders of all coalition partners on the distribution of seats for the upcoming assembly election.

It was decided in the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, held in the state capital on Thursday that the tickets will be distributed among allies as per formula used for the purpose in the 2020 assembly election. If the grand alliance succeeds in settling the issue of seat sharing arrangement before NDA, it will definitely have a psychological edge, commented a political analyst.

The meeting was attended by Tejashwi, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Sanjay Yadav from RJD, Krishna Allavaru, Rajesh Ram, Shakeel Ahmed Khan from Congress, senior leaders from left parties, and Mukesh Sahni from VIP.

All the parties will submit the list of their preferred seats and assembly constituencies to Tejashwi Yadav. By the next meeting, every party will finalize its list and the names of the candidates. Tejashwi Yadav himself will talk to the top leaders of each party one by one on the seats, so that there is no dispute.

There is a possibility of changing a candidate on a seat where the margin of defeat was more than 15,000 in the last assembly polls.

The constituents of grand alliance, part of the INDIA bloc, have also formed a coordination committee, and also sub committees, for the assembly election.

After the meeting, Tejashwi said that leaders of the constituent partners discussed various poll related issues. He said that members of sub committees also participated in the meeting.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that it was decided in the meeting to launch common programmes of the constituents of the grand alliance from the Panchayat level to the district and state level. Grand Alliance also wants to create an impression that its all constituents are united, unlike NDA where recent sparring between HAM leader and LJP (RV) leader Chirag Paswan was seen after the latter`s rally in Ara.

INDIA bloc announced full support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’, to be observed on July 9 on the call of the left parties. All the parties will show their strength together in this bandh. Apart from this, the parties of the alliance will organise common programmes from Panchayat, block to the state level to target Narendra Modi government as well as Nitish Kumar government.

The INDIA bloc is trying to give a tough fight to the NDA by coordinating up to the booth level. The possibilities of Samajwadi Party, RLSP and AIMIM joining the alliance were also discussed.