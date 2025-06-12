 Congress Stages ‘Naukri Do Ya Gaddi Chhodo’ Protests Across Bihar, Padlocks Employment Offices To Highlight Unemployment Crisis
In Patna, senior leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the protesters, who marched to the ‘Niyojan Bhavan’ and placed padlocks on its gates, claiming that the sub-regional employment office had become "defunct".

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
The Congress in Bihar on Thursday held state-wide demonstrations against the Nitish Kumar government's alleged failure to create jobs, and vowed to dislodge the BJP-led NDA from power. | X @IYCBihar

Patna: The Congress in Bihar on Thursday held state-wide demonstrations against the Nitish Kumar government's alleged failure to create jobs, and vowed to dislodge the BJP-led NDA from power.

"For the past 20 years, this government has been ruling the state. The period has been marked by record joblessness that has forced crores to migrate," Hooda told reporters.

He also lambasted the state government for its alleged inability to fill up vacant posts by holding competitive exams unmarred by question paper leaks.

article-image

Asked whether the Congress was planning to contest the upcoming assembly polls on the issue of joblessness, Hooda said "there could be no bigger issue".

Speaking on the occasion, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar said, "'Our Naukri Do Ya Gaddi Chhodo' (give jobs or give up power) protests have been held at 25 places in Bihar."

"There are altogether 25 ‘Niyojan Bhavans’ in the state, all entrusted with keeping a record of those without jobs and taking steps to provide employment. But, these offices seem to have become defunct. Hence, our workers are placing padlocks on the premises to underscore that if the offices serve no purpose, it would be better to shut these down," added the BPCC chief.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

