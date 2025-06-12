Congress Stages ‘Naukri Do Ya Gaddi Chhodo’ Protests Across Bihar, Padlocks Employment Offices To Highlight Unemployment Crisis

The Congress in Bihar on Thursday held state-wide demonstrations against the Nitish Kumar government's alleged failure to create jobs, and vowed to dislodge the BJP-led NDA from power. | X @IYCBihar

In Patna, senior leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the protesters, who marched to the 'Niyojan Bhavan' and placed padlocks on its gates, claiming that the sub-regional employment office had become "defunct".

In Patna, senior leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda joined the protesters, who marched to the ‘Niyojan Bhavan’ and placed padlocks on its gates, claiming that the sub-regional employment office had become "defunct".

📍पटना | ‘नौकरी दो या सत्ता छोड़ो’ आंदोलन



आज पटना समेत पूरे बिहार में कांग्रेस पार्टी ने रोज़गार कार्यालय का घेराव कर बेरोज़गारी के खिलाफ़ ज़बरदस्त प्रदर्शन किया।



युवाओं की आवाज़ अब सिर्फ़ मांग नहीं रही — यह एक इंकलाब बन चुकी है!



एक ही दिन में 25 से ज़्यादा जगहों पर एक साथ हुआ… pic.twitter.com/01TFI4f0pW — Bihar Youth Congress (@IYCBihar) June 12, 2025

"For the past 20 years, this government has been ruling the state. The period has been marked by record joblessness that has forced crores to migrate," Hooda told reporters.

आज📍सासाराम में ‘नौकरी दो या सत्ता छोड़ो आंदोलन के तहत कांग्रेस पार्टी ने किया रोज़गार कार्यालय का घेराव।



कार्यक्रम में लोकसभा सांसद मनोज राम जी एवं राज्यसभा सांसद अनिल कुमार यादव जी उपस्थित रहे !



बेरोज़गारी के खिलाफ़ युवाओं की हुंकार, अब सिर्फ़ माँग नहीं, इंकलाब बन चुकी है।… pic.twitter.com/jS0FefHSxr — Bihar Youth Congress (@IYCBihar) June 12, 2025

He also lambasted the state government for its alleged inability to fill up vacant posts by holding competitive exams unmarred by question paper leaks.

Asked whether the Congress was planning to contest the upcoming assembly polls on the issue of joblessness, Hooda said "there could be no bigger issue".

Speaking on the occasion, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar said, "'Our Naukri Do Ya Gaddi Chhodo' (give jobs or give up power) protests have been held at 25 places in Bihar."

"There are altogether 25 ‘Niyojan Bhavans’ in the state, all entrusted with keeping a record of those without jobs and taking steps to provide employment. But, these offices seem to have become defunct. Hence, our workers are placing padlocks on the premises to underscore that if the offices serve no purpose, it would be better to shut these down," added the BPCC chief.

