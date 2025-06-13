RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Mourns Air India Crash Victims, Demands Probe Into Ahmedabad Tragedy

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav | X @ANI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has extended his condolences to the bereaved families following the tragic crash of an Air India flight near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on June 12.

The RJD leader called for an investigation into the matter to find the main reasons behind the incident, which claimed around 241 lives.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav said, "... Around 242 people were onboard. The accident occurred as soon as the flight took off. It is a matter of investigation. Our condolences to the bereaved families. The Dreamliner is a new technology and an updated aircraft. The reason for the accident will be out after the investigation... We are saddened by the accident..."

A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.

"The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital, Air India posted on X.

The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national.

The passenger plane crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Gujarat's Ahmedabad into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after take-off.

Miraculously, one person has survived the deadly crash, the airline authorities said, adding that the survivor was a British national of Indian origin.

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Immediately after departing from Runway 23, the aircraft fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. An official stated that heavy black smoke was emanating from the accident site.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.

