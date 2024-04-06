RJD Allies With Mukesh Sahni’s VIP, Gives 3 Seats From Its Quota | X

Patna: Former Bihar minister and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni on Friday joined hands with the grand alliance as the party will contest the Lok Sabha election on three seats to be allotted by the RJD from its quota.

An announcement to that effect was made by RJD leader Tejashi Yadav and VIP chief Sahni at a joint press conference at the state RJD headquarters in Patna. The VIP will contest Gopalganj, Jhanjharpur and Motihari seats, all in north Bihar.

The seat sharing deal

Under the seat-sharing deal, among constituents of the grand alliance, the RJD got 26 seats, Congress 9, CPI(ML) 3 and CPI and CPI(M) one each. Sahni represents mainly the Nishad community, as he calls himself as ‘Son of Mallah’. He has been consistently demanding reservation for the Nishad community.

The VIP contested three seats as a constituent of the grand alliance in 2019 but Mukesh and two party candidates could not win the seats. Tejashwi said his party’s alliance with the VIP would be stable as they would contest the 2025 assembly poll together.