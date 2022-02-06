RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Karnataka govt announces two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to legendary singer

Karnataka government on Sunday announced two days of state mourning as a mark of respect to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier this morning.

"All public entertainment programs are prohibited and National Flag will be flown at half-mast," CM Basavaraja Bommai said in a statement.

Notably, The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared a public holiday.

Mourning the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced a half-day holiday on Monday in her honour. The Chief Minister called herself a fan of the singing legend and said she was mesmerised by Mangeshkar’s voice.

Goa government has declared three days State Mourning, from February 6 to February 8 in tribute to legendary singer and Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Sikkim have announced two days of State Mourning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon to attend the funeral of the legendary singer, who died here this morning.

The 92-year-old singer's funeral will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai around 6.30 pm.

The mortal remains of the singing icon are being taken from her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj to Shivaji Park.

Mangeshkar (92) died at a hospital in Mumbai around 8.12 am on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 05:57 PM IST