RIP Ajit Jogi: 10 facts to know about Chhattisgarh's First CM

Here are a few facts about the veteran politician:

First Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

When Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh on 1st November 2000, Ajit Jogi was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the newly formed state.

First IAS officer to become a Chief Minister

Not only is Jogi the first CM of Chhattisgarh, he is also the first IAS officer to become the Chief Minister of a state. Jogi had cleared the UPSC examinations but resigned from his post and joined the Indian National Congress in 1986.

Gold Medal student

Jogi graduated from Maulana Azad College for Technology, Bhopal in 1968 with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering as a gold medalist of his batch.

Professor

Having dedicated his life to public service, it comes as no surprise that for a brief period, Jogi worked as a lecturer in National Institute of Technology, Raipur.

CBI Inquiry

In 2005, a chargesheet was filed against Jogi and his son Amit Jogi, along with 30 others, accusing them of being involved in the murder of Ram Avtar Jaggi in 2003.

Friend in need

Nishtula Hebbar, political editor at The Hindu recalls an anecdote shared by Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Secretary of BJP, when Ajit Jogi helped Vijayvargiya during his wedding. Jogi, who was the District Collector of Indore at the time, ensured that while Vijayvargiya's wedding procession passed through a political rival's neighbourhood, no disruptions would be caused.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh

A Congressman all his life, Ajit Jogi, in 2016 broke away from the Indian National Congress and founded his own party- Janata Congress Chhattisgarh after his son Amit Jogi was expelled from the party for a term of six years for anti-party activities.

Campaign against Congress but did not Gandhis

In 2018, Ajit Jogi said in an interview that although he would fight the Congress party in the 2019 Assembly elections, he would not speak against the Gandhi family which has always loved him.

Booked for issuing fake caste certificates

In 2019, an FIR was filed against the veteran leader by BJP leader, Sameera Paikra claiming that Jogi had issued fake caste certificates to avail benefits meant for Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes. The family however maintained that this was a politically motivated move.

Survived a Naxal Attack

In 2013, when Naxalites carried out a planned attack at Darbha Valley, Ajit Jogi, who was supposed to join the political convoy, for who the attack was meant, narrowly escaped it, as he was provided a helicopter, as he was handicapped.