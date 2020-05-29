Chhattisgarh’s first CM Ajit Jogi passes away at 74

Chhattisgarh's first Chief Minister, Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 74. Jogi had been in the hostpital for nearly three weeks, and had suffered two cardiac arrests in the last week. The news was shared on twitter by his son Amit.

"The 20-year-old youth of the state of Chhattisgarh rose from his father's shadow today. Not just me, even Chhhattisgarh has lost not just a leader but their father," he wrote.

He added that Ajit Jogi had left his family of 2.5 crore people to go to God. Calling Jogi the "support system of the poor" who was cherished by the state, Amit said that he had now gone very far.

His funeral will take place tomorrow in his native land Gorela, Amit Jogi said.