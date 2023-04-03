Rioters will be hung upside down: Amit Shah on Bihar violence

Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Patna: A day after he cancelled his visit, Home Minister Amit Shah visited parts of Bihar that have been rocked by violence since Ram Navami and discussed the situation with the Governor V Arlekar. The anguish was more than palpable when he voiced his exasperation and remarked that “both Biharsharif and Sasaram are burning and Nitish Kumar is helpless. He has lost control over administration”.

At one venue, Shah, who is extremely mindful of his words, described the situation in strife-torn Sasaram with a rhetorical flourish, claiming that 'log maare jaa rahe hain' (people were being killed) and 'goliyan chal rahi hain' (guns were blazing).

Amit Shah lashed out on the Mahagathbandhan government

Tearing into the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar for “failing to check” communal violence, Shah asserted that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025. The chief minister has failed in controlling the riots, Shah charged and said Nitish was being controlled by Lalu’s men. Jungle Raj had returned to Bihar, he lamented.

On Shah’s instructions, central paramilitary forces, including ITBP, SSB and CRPF have been rushed to riot hit areas.

Addressing a rally in Hisua, Shah, widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, asserted that the people of Bihar have decided to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

“The people of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term.

BJP shall never join hands with Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad

Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered,” he said.

Shah alleged that Lalu and Nitish have practiced politics of appeasement which has allowed terrorism to thrive. ‘‘The BJP can never join hands with Nitish Kumar and the 'Jungle Raj' patron Lalu Prasad,” Shah said, while reiterating that BJP's doors are always closed for the Bihar CM.

The JD-U predictably took exception to the fact that Shah had talked with the Governor about the law and order situation rather than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Violence persisted in the State as six people were injured when a bomb exploded near a mosque in Sasar. At Biharsharif, three people sustained bullet wounds while one died in the hospital. The police have arrested 118 people for their alleged involvement in the violence.