Rift in party? Rajasthan BJP leaders Kailash Meghwal, Gulab Chand Kataria get into war of words during legislature party meet

The BJP legislature party meet saw a war of words between senior leaders, once again highlighting that the rift within the party refuses to die down despite attempts by the party leadership to bring unity.

Former assembly speaker Kailash Meghwal and leader of opposition in the assembly Gulab Chand Kataria had a heated argument during the legislature party meet that was held in the assembly premises on Wednesday.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her supporting MLAs were also present in the meeting but all chose to remain mute spectators to the Meghwal, who is considered close to Raje, broached the issue of partisanship in allotting time to party MLAs to speak in the house.

Around 20 MLAs from the Raje camp wrote to state party president Satish Poonia two days back, alleging bias in allocation of time to MLAs to raise issues of public interest in the house. They urged Poonia to instruct Kataria and deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore to allot equal time to all party MLAs.