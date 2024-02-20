Rift In INDIA Bloc As SP President Akhilesh Yadav Contemplates Withdrawal From Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | File

UP: Tensions are brewing within the INDIA bloc as Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav hints at stepping away from the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, citing disagreements over seat allocations.

While discussions are ongoing, sources suggest that a final decision regarding the distribution of seats between the parties may be reached on Monday. Only if an agreement materializes will Akhilesh consider joining Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyaya Yatra in Rae Bareli.

"We have many round of dialogue with Congress leaders. Till we reach to a conclusion, Samajwadi Party will not attend the Yatra", Akhilesh told reporters in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav Decides To Skip Joining Yatra

Initially, Akhilesh Yadav had accepted an invitation extended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to participate in the Nyay Yatra scheduled for Amethi or Rae Bareli.

The Samajwadi Party leadership had announced that Akhilesh Yadav would join the yatra in Amethi but later decided to skip it.

The Nyay Yatra commence from Amethi on Monday, followed by from Rae Bareli on Tuesday.

However, Akhilesh did not attend Amethi leg of Yatra and sources claim that there is no indication of Akhilesh joining the Yatra in Rae Bareli.

11 Seats Given To Congress By SP, Latter Demands More

The lack of agreement on seat allocations has cast a shadow over Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, raising questions about the unity within the INDIA bloc. The Samajwadi Party has given 11 seats to Congress but the latter is asking for no less than 20 seats.

Rift between the two parties further intensified when SP declared candidates for Farrukhabad and Lakhimpur Khiri – where the Congress has staked claim.

As discussions continue, stakeholders await the outcome of negotiations expected to conclude on Monday. The resolution of this impasse will determine the extent of Akhilesh Yadav's involvement in the Nyay Yatra and could significantly impact the cohesion of the INDIA alliance ahead of crucial political engagements.