Richa Chadha reacts to arrest of activists allegedly involved in CAA protests; says 'Komal Sharma hiding under invisibility cloak'

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha shared her views on the arrest of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Farhan Zuberi for his alleged involvement in the December 15 violence on the varsity campus during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest.

Superintendent of police (SP) (city), Abhishek, said, "Zuberi was a wanted criminal and been remanded to judicial custody. Eleven cases are lodged against Zuberi at the Civil Lines police station."

Clashes had erupted on AMU campus on December 15 after rumours spread that two students had been shot in police firing on Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi during anti-CAA protests.

During the clashes, students allegedly pelted stones at the police that later resorted to a lathi-charge and used water cannons, teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters.

Police had registered three FIRs and arrested 26 people, including seven AMU students. A day later, they were released on conditional bail.

Richa quoted her tweet with the news report and wrote, “But Komal Sharma is at large, hiding under an invisibility cloak.”