Revealed - how you can take over PM Modi's social media handles

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that he was planning to give up social media accounts on various platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

He wrote, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

However, on Tuesday the Prime Minister ended the speculation and revealed that he would give over his social media accounts to women whose life and work is inspirational, on the ocassion of International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8.

He tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions."

Here is how you can take over PM Modi's social media handles:

If you believe your life and work as a woman is inspiring or you know of a woman who has made a difference in their spheres of life, you can simply post it on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag SheInspiresUs.

You can also shoot the video and post it on YouTube using #SheInspiresUs.

These posts and videos will later be examined and select entries would get a chance to take over Prime Minister Modi's social media accounts.